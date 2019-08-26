A one-year-old girl's birthday celebration in Hong Kong ends in tears, crying and tear gas

Wing Leung never imagined a day celebrating her infant daughter's birthday would finish with crying, tears, and tear gas.

The mother of two and her family were subjected to the stinging effects of the chemical as they walked home in Tai Wai on August 10, and the marks from that day are still with the two young girls.

"I wondered whether I would have 'stinky eggs' [tear gas] the next day," Leung's three-year-old daughter Pipi Ng said.

Remembering the moment, the youngster said her "eyes stung" and she had cried.

While Pipi appeared to be fine on the day of interview, which was more than a week after her experience, her younger sister Mimi, whose first birthday is on Monday, still had rashes all over her back and her stomach.

"That day was supposed to be a very joyful one, but it eventually ended with fear," Leung said.

Since June, when the extradition bill protests erupted in Hong Kong, more than 1,800 rounds of tear gas have been fired by police to disperse protesters.

Wing Leung and daughter Mimi, who turns one on Monday. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

As demonstrators later adopted a "flash mob" style to stage their protests in different areas, including those with more residences, tear gas had been fired in at least 13 of the 18 districts in the city.

A survey conducted by doctors found more than 100 journalists covering the protests had reported health problems, such as breathing issues and skin allergies, after repeated exposure to the gas.

On the day Leung and her family were exposed to the noxious substance, they were returning to their Tai Wai home after an early birthday celebration for Mimi.

As they approached Grandeur Garden, a residential complex near Tai Wai MTR station, they began to feel the lingering traces of tear gas which had been fired earlier.

"I felt stinging with my eyes, without hearing any sounds [of tear gas shots]. Everything looked normal at that time," Leung said, adding she had suffered from coughing and skin rashes for a few days afterwards.