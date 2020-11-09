Ong Ang Walking Street opens as new attraction in Bangkok

The new Ong Ang Walking Street in Bangkok is now open to the public every Friday to Sunday from 4pm to 10pm.

On Friday, Bangkok Governor Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang posted photos of the walking street on his Facebook page.

The move aims to stimulate the community's economy and generate revenue from tourism. The walking street's event theme will be changed every week.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

This week's theme is cosplay, which allows people to cosplay as cartoon characters, animals, etc, while the event also features music performances, street art exhibitions and a variety of products from retailers.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

People can visit Ong Ang Walking Street by taking the MRT train ride to Sam Yot station.