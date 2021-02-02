Online shopping blunder turns mini dress into leg warmer

Online shopping has become so convenient in recent years, you can fill up your shopping cart without moving an inch from your comfortable home.

However, the biggest risk online shopping poses is the inability to personally try on clothes; therefore, one will just have to believe and hope that the size they bought would be a perfect fit.

One Taiwanese social media user found herself the poor casualty of an online shopping experience gone bad, as she shared the results on the internet to the amusement of other netizens.

In her post, she revealed the pictures of what she thought she bought, and what she really received.

The original photo posted by the seller showed a skin-tight, light blue mini dress, which fit the model to perfection.

However, the photo of the actual product is greatly different. The buyer commented angrily: “Seller vs buyer. I should really leave a bad review.”

The photo garnered many laughs from other netizens as one commented that it looked like a cast on her leg, and asked whether the seller forgot to include a cane to go with the “look”.

Another compared the dress to the long-sleeved gloves usually worn by scooter-riders in Taiwan.

Others suggested buying two of the dresses as it would be best to have two “leg warmers” for winter.