OnlyFans couple sought in Thailand over 'unacceptable' sex videos leaked online

Police are looking for a couple who filmed porn at a holiday resort in northeastern Thailand after three videos of their sexual acts leaked online.

The clips, featuring the duo engaging in sexual intercourse in a resort room in Wang Nam Khieo district in Nakhon Ratchasima - also known as Korat - were uploaded to their subscription-based OnlyFans account.

A subscriber later downloaded the videos from the channel and posted them on private messaging groups on Line where it went viral.

Wang Nam Khieo tourism promotion association chief Pongthep Malachasing berated the pair for tarnishing the tourist spot's reputation.

"Their sex content is unacceptable and the couple deserves to be condemned. I don't believe the resort owner supports these two creators, and anyone with the same idea needs to stop now," Pongthep told local media on Monday (June 13).

He called on residents to protect the image of Wang Nam Khieo, which is known for its nature and temples.

Police said the resort owner had denied knowledge of pornography being shot at the venue.

The unnamed couple wanted on charges of producing and distributing pornography, could face five years in prison and a fine of 100,000 baht (S$3,900) if found guilty.

The holidaymakers closed their OnlyFans account where they charge members 350 baht per month to view their content following the furore.

Pornography is illegal under Thailand's cybercrime law. Last year, a teenage OnlyFans creator and her boyfriend were arrested for disseminating sexually-explicit content on the platform after a video of them having sex at a Bangkok hotel went viral.

In 2020, the government banned Pornhub and more than 100 other websites showing explicit content, prompting social media anger over censorship.

The kingdom, which has a globally-known sex industry, was among the top 20 countries by daily traffic for Pornhub in 2019. According to the porn-streaming website, users in Thailand spent more time on the platform - 11 minutes and 21 seconds - in 2019 than those elsewhere in the world.

