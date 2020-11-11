Out-of-business Krabi tour operator found dead next to stove in suspected suicide

Khao Phanom police in Krabi province were alerted on Tuesday to a suspected suicide at a house in the district.

At the scene they found the body of Phimprapha (last name withheld), aged 41, on a bed with a stove nearby.

Forensic staff estimated she had been dead for around two days, while the body showed no signs of fighting or injuries. The body was sent to Khao Phanom Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

A neighbour who found the body said no one had seen Phimprapha since Saturday evening. He said he smelled something burning, so he pried the door open and found Phimprapha’s body before calling the police.

Police interviewed the deceased’s relative and found she had been working as a tour operator on Phi Phi Island for several years until she was forced to close her business earlier this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“She sold her boats and moved back in with her mother a few months ago,” said Niyom, 70, Phimprapha’s aunt. “She had a booming business, with several millions of baht in income that enabled her to travel overseas regularly. But the forced shutdown made her extremely stressed.”