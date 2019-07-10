Outpouring of public support for judge suspected of attempting suicide in Thai court

People on Saturday placed flowers in front of the Yala Provincial Court to show their support for Khanakorn Pianchana, a judge who allegedly tried to kill himself on Friday in the court premises.

A message that said "Return verdict to the judge, return justice to the people" was also placed among the flowers.

The judge shockingly shot himself in the courtroom on Friday after he had finished reading of a verdict regarding accusation case against a gang of alleged criminals.News reports suggested that his supervisors had forced him to alter the verdict against his will.

Since Friday, Thai netizens have been debating and sharing news reports about the shocking event.

The outcry "Return verdict to the judge, return justice to the people" was trending on social media on Saturday.The Office of the Judiciary announced on Friday (October 4) that the court would investigate a judge of the Yala provincial court who allegedly tried to commit suicide in his courtroom.

Khanakorn, a senior judge at the Yala provincial court, reportedly pulled out a pistol and shot himself in the chest at the end of a verdict reading on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Office of the Judiciary reported that the judge had been moved out of the hospital's intensive care unit and was now out of danger. A preliminary enquiry revealed that personal stress was the reason behind Khanakorn's suspected suicide attempt, however the court will investigate further, officials said.