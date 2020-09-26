Over 100 students test positive for Covid-19 in Central Java boarding school

An Islamic boarding school in North Purwokerto, Banyumas, Central Java, has been closed temporarily after 127 students tested positive for Covid-19.

“Although we already evacuated patients who tested positive, we will put the school under lockdown for 14 days so that people will not enter or exit this place, for extra measure,” Banyumas Health Agency head Sadiyanto said as quoted by kompas.com on Thursday.

Sadiyanto said the agency was still evacuating positive students from the school as well as conducting health screenings as of Thursday evening.

He also said that a temporary lockdown had been implemented at another Islamic boarding school in Karanggintung village in Sumbang district. The school was put under lockdown following the swab test results of 11 students who were revealed to be positive.

“Out of 11 students, only three of them were Banyuwangi residents. We have already sent them to hospitals. We have also implemented a lockdown, which is supervised by the task force from the district, village and the boarding school itself,” he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.