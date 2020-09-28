Over 20 people test positive for Covid-19 at Bali governor's residence

" target="true">posted a video on her Instagram account @niputuputrisuastini , announcing that she, too, had found out she had Covid-19 after taking a swab test.

According to her doctor, she was asymptomatic, she said in the video.

“All of my vitals, including blood sugar and blood pressure are normal. My lungs and blood oxygen level are also fine,” Putri said.

She added that she and her children had been placed under quarantine at a provincial administration dormitory to prevent her from transmitting the disease to other people.

Koster urged the public to take Covid-19 seriously and to ignore conspiracy theories and pandemic deniers.

“The conspiracy theories are untrue. Many people have died.”

He also urged residents to follow the strict health protocols of wearing masks, maintaining a physical distance and washing their hands regularly.

As of Saturday, Bali has recorded 8,452 Covid-19 cases, with 247 deaths and 6,915 recoveries.

