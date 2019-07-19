Overweight police officers in East Java go through weight-loss programme

Police officers listen to their instructor during a weight-loss program at the State Police Academy in Mojokerto, East Java, on Thursday.

"Size does matter for the East Java Police as they are requiring that overweight officers go through a weight-loss programme at the State Police Academy (SPN) in Mojokerto, East Java.

The officers will go through a variety of activities designed to reduce body fat for 10 days.

Fifty personnel from each East Java Police unit will take part in the programme from July 15 to 26, according to East Java Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Frans Barung Mangera.

"It's a programme to lower your body mass index (BMI) for overweight and obese personnel," Frans was quoted by kompas.com.