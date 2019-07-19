Overweight police officers in East Java go through weight-loss programme

Police officers listen to their instructor during a weight-loss program at the State Police Academy in Mojokerto, East Java, on Thursday.
PHOTO: East Java Police Communications Division via The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

"Size does matter for the East Java Police as they are requiring that overweight officers go through a weight-loss programme at the State Police Academy (SPN) in Mojokerto, East Java.

The officers will go through a variety of activities designed to reduce body fat for 10 days.

Fifty personnel from each East Java Police unit will take part in the programme from July 15 to 26, according to East Java Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Frans Barung Mangera.

"It's a programme to lower your body mass index (BMI) for overweight and obese personnel," Frans was quoted by kompas.com.

During the programme, the personnel must undergo activities aimed at reducing body fat such as running, wearing a parachute jacket, long marches, aerobic gymnastics, swimming and other sports.

Aside from physical activities, personnel also receive psychological guidance.

"Through guidance from nutritionists and medical experts provided by East Java Police, dietary habits and menus are adjusted to help reach the goal of this programme," said Frans.

The aim of the programme is for East Java police officers to provide better service.

"[So the police] are quicker and nimble in serving the public," Frans added.

More about

weight loss Health and Wellbeing INDONESIA police
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
5 places to visit in Bangkok that&#039;s not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
Elva Hsiao worries fans with recent Instagram post
Elva Hsiao worries fans with recent Instagram post
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen
Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
I have other things to think about, says Mahathir
I have other things to think about, says Mahathir
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing &#039;less than 2 minutes after house call&#039;
Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing 'less than 2 minutes after house call'
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour

Home Works

House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is

SERVICES