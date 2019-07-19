Overweight police officers in East Java go through weight-loss programme

"Size does matter for the East Java Police as they are requiring that overweight officers go through a weight-loss programme at the State Police Academy (SPN) in Mojokerto, East Java.
The officers will go through a variety of activities designed to reduce body fat for 10 days.
Fifty personnel from each East Java Police unit will take part in the programme from July 15 to 26, according to East Java Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Frans Barung Mangera.
"It's a programme to lower your body mass index (BMI) for overweight and obese personnel," Frans was quoted by kompas.com.
During the programme, the personnel must undergo activities aimed at reducing body fat such as running, wearing a parachute jacket, long marches, aerobic gymnastics, swimming and other sports. Aside from physical activities, personnel also receive psychological guidance. "Through guidance from nutritionists and medical experts provided by East Java Police, dietary habits and menus are adjusted to help reach the goal of this programme," said Frans. The aim of the programme is for East Java police officers to provide better service. "[So the police] are quicker and nimble in serving the public," Frans added.
Read also
More about
weight loss
Health and Wellbeing
INDONESIA
police
During the programme, the personnel must undergo activities aimed at reducing body fat such as running, wearing a parachute jacket, long marches, aerobic gymnastics, swimming and other sports.
Aside from physical activities, personnel also receive psychological guidance.
"Through guidance from nutritionists and medical experts provided by East Java Police, dietary habits and menus are adjusted to help reach the goal of this programme," said Frans.
The aim of the programme is for East Java police officers to provide better service.
"[So the police] are quicker and nimble in serving the public," Frans added.