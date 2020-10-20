Oxford picks Thailand as production base for Covid-19 vaccine

Oxford has chosen Thailand as a production base to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine to the Asean market.

On Sunday, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said that the government had arranged a credit line from the Bt1 trillion allocated for public health.

Approximately Bt40 billion (S$1.74 billion) has been allocated in the 2021 fiscal budget to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, including the procurement and production of vaccines.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul signed a letter of intent for the production and allocation of a research vaccine against Covid-19 with the University of Oxford. The vaccine developed by the university will use Thailand as a production base for the Asean region.

"The vaccine production of Oxford University is in constant development and has made great progress, with human tests being conducted," said Traisuree.

Thailand health officials and Oxford will use Siam Bioscience Co Ltd factory for manufacturing the vaccine in cooperation with corporate giant SCG.

Siam Bioscience and Oxford University have a long-standing partnership in research and innovation.