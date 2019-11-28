Paediatrician in Hong Kong cleared of misconduct in case of infant's amputated finger

A prominent Hong Kong paediatrician, who was found guilty of misconduct a decade ago over a treatment that led to an infant's finger being amputated, won an appeal on Wednesday to clear his name.

Alvin Chan Yee-shing was acquitted on two counts of professional misconduct, after the Court of Appeal found that the Medical Council's conviction last year was "unsafe and unsatisfactory".

The court considered it inappropriate to remit the matter for another trial given the length of time lapsed.

The 22-page judgment concluded a decade-long dispute between Chan and the boy's family, which has generated a series of cases, from council proceedings to a judicial review and two civil claims that resulted in the court awarding more than HK$1.4 million (S$244,000) against the doctor.

Chan said in a statement that he had always felt sad about what happened to the family, as this was a "very unfortunate and tragic incidence" for an innocent child.

"I had hoped that the Medical Council would find out the truth of what had really happened, but I was disappointed," Chan said.

"It is correct that the Medical Council must not show favouritism to the doctors … At the same time, I think the Medical Council should also be fair and objective in clarifying facts and establishing what is true … without any bias."

The protracted battle stemmed from an accident on August 10, 2009, when a 14-month old baby sustained a cut to his right ring finger after it was caught in a small hole of an iron gate.

The child was first sent to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin, where doctors suggested stitching the wound under general anaesthesia. His father later called Chan, his regular paediatrician, who arranged for him to be transferred to the Baptist Hospital for alternative treatment.

With the parents' consent, Chan treated the wound by bonding with an adhesive glue, Dermabond, and covering it with layers of dressing, while exposing the fingertip to allow for the observation of blood circulation.

Chan attended to the child for three consecutive days, each time changing the dressing, before the boy was discharged from hospital. The boy then visited Chan's clinic again on three occasions.

It was on the third visit on August 21 that Chan discovered the child's fingertip had turned dark grey due to inadequate blood supply.

The boy was then admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he had his finger amputated on September 30, 2009.