Paedophile in Hong Kong preyed on primary school boys while volunteering as tutor

Yan Tsz-ho will be sentenced in the District Court on February 18.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Brian Wong
South China Morning Post

A paedophile indecently assaulted two primary school boys in Hong Kong after concealing he had a criminal record for sexual offences so he could become their private tutor, a court was told.

The District Court heard that Yan Tsz-ho, 37, applied to be a volunteer tutor at a local non-profit organisation, which cannot be named to protect the boys' identities, about two years ago.

But he lied that he had not previously been convicted of sexual offences, despite serving a prison sentence in 2010 over same-sex buggery charges.

After his arrest in May last year, police officers found 65 videos on his phone depicting sex acts performed by underage boys.

On Wednesday, Yan, a married man, admitted four counts of indecent assault, two of using a false instrument and one of possessing child pornography. He will remain in custody until he is sentenced on February 19.

Prosecutors said the organisation provided a platform for pupils to engage in one-on-one tuition with volunteers. Yan contacted the organisation in early 2018, and signed two declarations claiming he had a clear sexual conviction record.

Through the help of the NGO, Yan started tutoring a six-year-old Primary One pupil on March 5 last year. He would teach the boy three days a week on a one-on-one basis in a restaurant, spending up to two hours in each session.

The boy's mother made a report to police two months later after her child told her that the defendant had fondled him on numerous occasions.

Under caution, the defendant admitted he would let the boy use a smartphone for a few minutes every time he let him touch his genitals. Yan said he was a paedophile who was sexually aroused through touching the boy.

In their investigations, police uncovered a second victim, a seven-year-old Primary Two pupil, whom Yan started tutoring on October 31 the previous year.

The victim, who received tuition at a different restaurant, told officers Yan had given him Lego toys in exchange for allowing the defendant to perform a lewd act on him twice. Security footage from the restaurant showed the defendant hugging the second victim and bending over his lower body.

Police further discovered in the defendant's phone 65 videos containing child pornography, 40 of which depicted intercourse between mature men and boys.

Defence lawyers told the court Yan had sincerely wished to provide tuition to children through his voluntary work. They insisted he was not a sexual predator.

But Deputy District Judge Cheang Kei-hong rejected the claim, saying Yan should not have hidden his criminal history if he had truly intended to teach. "If the defendant really wished to help others, he would not have wanted the children to suffer," the judge added.

Cheang ordered a background and psychology report on the defendant before sentencing.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
paedophilia Sexual Abuse child abuse child pornography Hong Kong Primary school child

TRENDING

Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns against eating hotpot more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Public should use surgical masks, not N95 masks, to guard against Wuhan virus spread: Experts
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Don&#039;t say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Don't say bo jio, here are the shows and films to watch this long CNY weekend
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Man jailed, caned after robbery involving sex ruse with wife
Najib: I&#039;m not stupid
Najib: I'm not stupid
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
We reveal cheapskate ways you can save money this Chinese New Year
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
Yikes! Carrie Wong was pushed off a cliff for filming
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display

SERVICES