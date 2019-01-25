Pahang princess posts pictures of parents on Instagram

PETALING JAYA - Pahang Princess Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan posted pictures of her parents on Instagram after her father Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was elected the 16th Yang di-­Pertuan Agong.

The 25-year-old captioned a picture with her father with the word "King" and another of Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah with "Queen" and one of the royal couple together with "Daulat Tuanku".

The posting received more than 4,000 likes as of 7pm yesterday with the hashtag #YDPA16.

Meanwhile, Tengku Panglima Besar Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, the el­dest son of Sultan Abdullah, posted on his Instagram account, "For Allah, For King and for the country".

Tengku Hassanal, 23, is currently undergoing training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Britain.

He had his early education at SK St Thomas, Caldicott Preparatory School and the Sherborne School in Britain.

Tengku Hassanal graduated with a degree in International Relations from the Geneva School of Diplomacy in Switzerland last year.