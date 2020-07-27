Paintings at least 3,000 years old discovered in Thai cave

A new set of ancient paintings were discovered in Phang Nga Bay Marine National Park on Friday (July 24).

Sarayuth Tanthien, head of the national park, said he found these ancient paintings when he led park officials to investigate the Petch Pakarang Cave at Koh Talu Island in Takua Thung district.

"A new set of ancient paintings were as same as other paintings found in Phang Nga Bay and nearby areas," he said.

"We are waiting for related authorities to join our investigation."

He added that currently there were four places in the national park where ancient paintings were found: Khao Phra At Thao, Khao Nak, Khao Raya, and Khao Khien.

"We assume that these paintings were painted by ancient sailors who came to shelter from the monsoon," he added.

"The Fine Arts Department said these paintings were done not less than 3,000 years ago."