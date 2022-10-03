Pakistan duo raise funds for period kits as floods force women to use leaves

As massive floods swept through Pakistan, submerging large swathes of the country underwater, university students Bushra Mahnoor and Anum Khalid learned that some women in Balochistan province’s relief camps were resorting to leaves and used rags to manage their periods.

Despite never meeting in person, the pair launched their Mahwari Justice campaign on Twitter in July to raise funds for menstrual hygiene supplies, which researchers say are often overlooked in emergency responses, with efforts to tackle the taboo topic sometimes spurring a public backlash.

The young women have already raised around US$40,000 ( and donated 12,000 period kits, each containing either sanitary pads or reusable cloths, along with soap and underwear.

“There are women in relief camps who are left to bleed in their clothes,” said Mahnoor, 22, a Lahore-based psychology student. She recalled visiting a camp in the village of Khairabad, about 70km (44 miles) from the city of Peshawar, following floods in 2010. There she saw her mother drape a shawl around a girl with blood stains on her clothes. The moment left a lasting impression on her.

Women in a flood relief camp in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

PHOTO: Mahwari Justice

“When I learned about the floods this year, the image of that girl came to my mind. I knew that once again, there will be lots of girls who will be menstruating and there was no plan to help them,” she said.

But Mahwari Justice – Mahwari being the word for menstruation in Urdu, Pakistan’s national language – has also sparked a social media debate over the necessity of period supplies in disaster relief kits, with some Twitter commentators calling such products a “luxury” and “unnecessary”, saying they take away funds from food and shelter needs.

It has triggered a wider dialogue about menstrual hygiene resources in disaster relief responses during humanitarian crises.

In Pakistan, catastrophic floods have left one-third of the country underwater, according to government officials, with 33 million people affected and over half a million sheltering in relief camps. Homes, villages and roads have been swept away and more than 1,500 people have been killed since the monsoon season began in June. The southern provinces of Sindh and Balochistan are among the worst-affected regions.

An estimated 8.2 million women of reproductive age have been affected by the disaster, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

‘Locked in their rooms’

A lack of open discussion about menstruation in both public and private spaces in Pakistan has contributed to long-standing taboos about the topic, resulting in unsafe practices, according to researchers.

A Unicef poll found that 49 per cent of women and girls in the country had no knowledge of menstruation before their first period.

Sana Lokhandwala co-founded Her Pakistan, a Karachi-based organisation focused on menstrual hygiene education that has donated period supplies amid the floods, after she learned some adolescent girls were dropping out of school when they first began menstruating.

Lokhandwala said it was common for women and girls to be locked in their rooms during their cycle in some communities she had visited. They were not allowed to participate in everyday activities, she added.

“Imagine a girl like this out in a flood situation, where she doesn’t have a house anymore, she doesn’t have privacy anymore. She’s vulnerable to all kinds of infections and abuse,” she warned. “Some flood victims have been teased because their clothes were bloodstained.”

According to Mahwari Justice’s Khalid, a 23-year-old architecture student in the city of Multan in Punjab province, the stigma surrounding periods, coupled with the reality that most relief workers are men, made it difficult for women in flood-battered areas to raise menstrual health concerns.

“The result is, women often don’t feel comfortable asking for their own basic needs,” she said, adding that menstrual hygiene responses need to be specifically tailored according to the community.

Regarding social media comments that food, shelter and medicine should be prioritised over “luxury” sanitary pads, Khalid noted that periods do not stop during floods. “These are basic needs.”

“We’re not saying food or pads. We’re saying food and pads,” said Mahnoor.

‘Not a priority’

Women’s reproductive health needs are often overlooked in humanitarian responses to emergency situations around the world, according to Marni Sommer, a professor of sociomedical sciences at New York’s Columbia University.

“Everywhere around the world, whenever there is a natural disaster, the issue of menstrual hygiene is not necessarily prioritised,” she said. “The very basic needs of managing your period with dignity and comfort don’t always get the resources, or attention, or more importantly, discussions with girls and women about their needs do not often take place.”

Issues relating to privacy and safety around menstruation have also sprung up in disaster relief contexts. A menstrual hygiene study published in Waterlines - a journal about water supplies and sanitation - during the emergency response to the 2012 floods in Assam, India, found that women reported that a lack of private spaces had made it difficult to wash, dry and change their period cloths.

Saima Sadaf, a gender adviser at non-governmental organisation WaterAid, who has visited several relief camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the South Punjab region, said those menstruating in such places often had to travel long distances just to use the toilet.

“They have to travel to unknown communities so this becomes a threat to their safety, and they have no other choice in those moments,” she said, adding that thousands of women were worried about how they would manage their periods under such circumstances.

“Provision of supplies such as sanitary napkins and underwear is critical, but so is having a safe space, a dignified space, to use the materials and discard them appropriately.”

A number of women had also reported experiencing symptoms of urinary tract infections and abdominal cramps which could both be a result of wearing menstrual cloths for too long, she added.

In light of a culture of silence around menstruation, Her Pakistan’s Lokhandwala said it was encouraging to see the taboo topic brought to the fore in the wake of the floods, despite some of the negative comments on social media.

“I don’t think there has ever been so much conversation about menstrual health needs in any humanitarian crisis in Pakistan ever before,” she said, adding that she hoped things would soon be better for those menstruating “and we won’t have to fight to explain that these are important supplies”.

Sadaf agreed that the topic of menstrual hygiene was now being discussed more openly in mainstream Pakistani media.

“But is there a change in terms of an improvement in menstrual hygiene management on the ground? That is yet to be seen,” she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.