Pakistani fugitive wanted by Interpol for murder arrested in North Sumatra

The National Police's Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) and the North Sumatra Police have arrested a Pakistani man wanted by Interpol for murder at a rented house in the province's Asahan regency.

The fugitive, identified as Muhammad Luqman Butt, 34, was arrested on Tuesday after spending nine years on the run. Butt, who is also known as Husein Shah or M. Firman, was wanted for the killing of a family in Pakistan.

The head of the crime and violence unit at the North Sumatra Police's general crimes department, Comr. Taryono, said the arrest operation had run smoothly and the suspect had confessed to the murder.

"The suspect has admitted his crime. We will return him to Pakistan to go through the legal process," Taryono said on Thursday.

He said the suspect had murdered four members of a family when he was 25 years old in revenge for his own family that had been murdered by the people he then killed.

Butt had left his country after the crime and had been moving from place to place ever since, Taryono added.

"He has lived in Indonesia since two years ago. He entered through the sea route using a wooden boat from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Dumai, and married an Indonesian woman in Medan. The two of them have lived in a rented house in Asahan for five months," Taryono said.

Fais, the suspect's neighbour, said he had rarely seen the suspect and his wife, claiming he had only seen him once throughout the time Butt lived in the neighbourhood.

"He never interacted with people around here. I only met him once, but we didn't say anything other than shaking hands," Fais told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

He said he was surprised when he found out that Butt was an Interpol fugitive.

"I only learned about his real identity when he was arrested by the police," Fais added.