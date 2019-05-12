Pan-democrats launch bid in legislature to remove city leader Carrie Lam

Pan-democrats have launched a bid in the legislature to remove Hong Kong's leader from office, accusing her of making "many unconstitutional decisions" in pushing forward the highly unpopular extradition bill and handling the months-long social unrest.

The motion against Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, launched under Article 79 of the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution, was tabled by Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung with the support of 24 other pro-democracy camp lawmakers during a full council meeting.

The motion says Lam has committed "serious breaches of law" or "dereliction of duty" in her handling of both the now-withdrawn extradition bill and the social unrest it sparked.

No vote was passed as the meeting closed at 7.30pm. The debate will continue on Thursday.

"The chief executive who brought this disaster to Hong Kong should immediately resign," Yeung said.

In his speech, Yeung said Hongkongers had voiced their dissatisfaction with Lam and her government in the recent district council polls.

The city's pro-government camp suffered a major setback in the November 24 elections, as it only managed to secure some 60 of 452 seats in the district councils. Pan-democrats won control of 17 of the city's 18 councils.

The motion, which requires a majority support from both the Legco's geographical and functional constituencies, is unlikely to pass without the support of the pro-Beijing camp, which controls both constituencies.