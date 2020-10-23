Panda call: Taiwan food delivery man uses megaphone to locate customer

TAIPEI — Ordering food online has become as easy as tapping a few buttons on one’s phone, resulting in Taiwan’s food delivery service becoming a big hit in recent years.

Some customers, however, fail to show up or pick up their phones on time, putting the delivery man in an awkward situation.

A recent photo of a Taiwanese food delivery man using a megaphone to locate a student, who ordered a meal but failed to show up at the school gates, went viral online.

According to the Facebook post where the picture was published, a Foodpanda delivery rider stood in front of the school gates and was quoted as shouting: “Panda call! Panda call! Is there a student surnamed Liu around? Your meal is here! If you have your phone with you, please respond. I couldn’t reach you earlier.”

Following the dramatic announcement, the crowd subsequently burst out laughing.

The dedicated delivery person was photographed trying to locate his customer with a megaphone. PHOTO: Facebook/爆料公社

The social media user who posted the photo added that the student must have been really embarrassed as a result, and speculated that he might eventually give the delivery man a bad rating.

Others, on the other hand, argued that the delivery man was actually very sweet and had tried to make sure that the student got his meal. If he didn’t pick up his order, the meal would ultimately be left to the delivery man’s own account.

Many saw the funny side of the situation and commented below the post: “The student probably couldn’t pick up his phone for fear of it being confiscated.”

Others chimed in: “This delivery man came prepared! He probably encountered similar situations before,” and “This man is a pro! He even brought his own megaphone!”