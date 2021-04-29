'Papa will come home': Daughter's hope sank with doomed Indonesian submarine

Two years ago, Indonesian navy first petty officer Setyo Wawan was interviewed about his life as a submariner for the national television programme Warrior.

He spoke with a candour that was compelling to watch; serving military officers are not usually forthcoming about their feelings.

“The moment your vessel submerges into the water, that means you are already dead,” the chisel-faced Setyo told Trans TV.

“I say this also to my wife and children. When your husband leaves for his duties on a submarine operation, take it as if your husband has already died. Pray to Allah that your husband would be given safety, smooth passage and ease [in life] wherever he is.”

Last week, Setyo’s words tragically turned out to be prophetic. He was one of 53 sailors on board the submarine KRI Nanggala 402 when it sank during a torpedo drill in the Bali Strait.

Footage of the interview, posted by Trans TV on YouTube, went viral soon after news broke that the German-made submarine had vanished on April 21. It was subsequently viewed more than a million times.

Condolences left in the comments section beneath the footage reflect the nationwide grieving that has swept Indonesia since the loss of a group of men described by President Joko Widodo as the nation’s best patriots.

Across social media, Indonesians have bid sad farewells with the message “Rest in Power On Eternal Patrol.”

Alongside the condolences, the lives of the sailors have also been celebrated. In between tears, wives and mothers proudly shared pictures of their departed heroes in their smart navy uniforms and with happy, handsome faces on their wedding days.

Efforts are under way to raise the wreckage and recover the bodies from a depth of 838 metres (2,750 feet), which experts warn will be a challenging operation. The submarine had broken into three parts, said Indonesian navy chief Admiral Yudo Margono.

In his Trans TV interview, petty officer Setyo gave a vivid glimpse of life inside a submarine – endless hours of routine and cramped living conditions in which he kept brushing against his colleagues at close quarters.

“Sometimes, we cannot even sleep. And sometimes when we do sleep, we have to do it in a sitting position because of the limited space,” said Setyo.

“The corridors are tiny. Two persons would have to take turns to walk through it.

“We keep on bumping into each other … but over time, we become brothers. In fact, we become very close … a family.”

A retired naval officer, speaking in a separate television interview, described submariners as a breed apart. They could spend months away from home beneath the sea, at depths beyond 200 metres where light could barely penetrate. Surrounded by darkness, it often felt lonely, he said. The men must rely on each other and the bonds they forged were iron clad.

Long before Setyo joined the military, he had honed his survival skills as a teenager by selling mineral water and old newspapers on the streets of Blora, Central Java, to help his mother eke out a living.

His mother Wiji, 60, wept as she recounted a teenaged Setyo handing over his hard-earned money to help her out as he was “a child that came from a home with no means”, displaying a sense of responsibility beyond his years.

“‘Mother, I have some money here. Please use it to buy pots, please use it to buy a mat’,” Wiji recalled Setyo as saying when she spoke to Kompas.com.

Setyo left behind a wife and two small children, said Wiji.

Be prepared

The wives of submariners can be as stoic as their husbands.

Cica Yuemi, 38, lost her husband, second lieutenant Munawir, 41, in the submarine. The couple met when Cica was a teenager in her hometown of Surabaya. They had been married for 19 years and have two daughters aged 18 and 11.

When they married, Munawir had warned Cica his job was dangerous and that she must be prepared for “whatever happens, no matter what”.

When contacted by This Week In Asia , she said: “I am OK. I have to be OK for the sake of my daughters.”

“I can accept [his death]. I am very proud of him. He was a very good man, very patient … spent most of his time with the family when he was not working. He is very close to his daughters,” Cica said in a soft, even tone.

'I want to see papa for the last time'

Munawir’s eldest daughter Aura Aulia has moved hundreds of thousands of Twitter users with her heart felt expressions of pride of her patriotic father – and her grief at his death.

She posted a photo of her father with the caption “So proud to be your little girl” on her Twitter handle @siughtheeambiss.

The tweet has already received 67,000 likes and been retweeted 3.9k times.

“It’s not possible, my Papa will surely return, my Papa will come home, please tell me the ship could still be found,” she tweeted last Saturday, a day before an emotional Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told a press conference all crew members were presumed dead.

“I want to see my Papa for the last time,” she tweeted that same day.

Thousands tweeted back messages of condolences and comfort to the grieving teenager.

“You are his daughter. His blood flows through yours. He will never leave you alone. No parent ever leaves his child alone … He will continue to be in your heart,” tweeted one.

A toddler locks his dad in a room

First Lieutenant Imam Adi, 29, was about to leave home to board the doomed KRI Nanggala 402 when his two-and-a-half year old son Azka tried to stop him from leaving, his actions captured in a video that has since swept the internet.

“No, no, no,” shouts the toddler as he pushes Adi into a bedroom and shuts the door.

“Why can’t Papa go to work,” a woman asks the little boy in the video. “Cannot. Lock the room,” Azka replies, as if aware of his father’s looming fate.

The footage so moved the nation that a lawyer has offered to pay for the child’s education all the way to university.

For all their sacrifices and loyalty, the crew of the doomed submarine had to get by on salaries that have been described by some as inadequate.

“The crew of Nanggala, that we are all grieving over, were not adequately compensated. For me this is inappropriate. Their daily transport allowance was not sufficient [even] to take a motorbike taxi to the office,” Sukamta, a member of the Indonesian parliament, told CNNIndonesia on Monday.

The last song

Weeks before KRI Nanggala sank, the submarine’s commander Captain Heri Oktavian and crew were recorded singing a popular song, Till We Meet Again , accompanied by a crew member strumming a guitar. The navy released the footage on Monday, the lyrics striking a chord with a grieving nation:

Hey, until we meet again another day,

In order for us to meet again, I am willing to let you go,

Even though I am not ready to miss you

Even though I am not ready to be without you

I hope for the best for you

