Papuan regent found dead in Jakarta hotel

Benediktus Tambonop, the regent of Boven Digoel, Papua, was found dead in his hotel room in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Monday morning.

The 44-year-old Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician was in the capital to attend the party's national working meeting.

Central Jakarta police chief Sr. Comr. Heru Novianto said that Benediktus's body was found at around 5 a.m. on Monday morning and that the regent was suspected to have died of illness.

"We found medicine in his hotel room," Heru said, as quoted by tribunnews.com. "We will provide more information when the investigation is concluded."

Papua regional secretary Hery Dosinaen confirmed the news and expressed his surprise at hearing of Benediktus' passing.

"We received a phone call from the Home Affairs Ministry one hour ago that the deceased was brought to a hospital for an autopsy," Hery said on Monday, as quoted by Antara News Agency.

"As for the administration of Boven Digoel regency, it will continue according the prevailing regulations," he said. "What's clear is that for now [Benediktus] will be replaced by the deputy regent."

Hery added that the provincial administration was still waiting for the autopsy results and would later arrange for the body to be sent back to Papua.