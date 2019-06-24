Parents in West Java name their child 'Google'

The influence of tech giants over the last decade is undeniable. Take Google for example; the United States company has rapidly grown from a modestly sized search engine firm operating on a seemingly simple credo "to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful" to a global behemoth whose products shape people's everyday lives.

This has apparently inspired a couple in Bekasi, West Java, to name their child after the company.

According to Bekasi Population and Civil Registry Agency head Oke Kusmayadi, a child born in November last year - 20 years after the tech heavyweight was founded in 1998 - to married couple Andi Cahya Saputra and Ella Karina was named Google.

Ella said it was her husband who first suggested that they call their second child Google, in reference to the world-famous tech firm.