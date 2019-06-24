Parents in West Java name their child 'Google'

The influence of tech giants over the last decade is undeniable. Take Google for example; the United States company has rapidly grown from a modestly sized search engine firm operating on a seemingly simple credo "to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful" to a global behemoth whose products shape people's everyday lives.
This has apparently inspired a couple in Bekasi, West Java, to name their child after the company.
According to Bekasi Population and Civil Registry Agency head Oke Kusmayadi, a child born in November last year - 20 years after the tech heavyweight was founded in 1998 - to married couple Andi Cahya Saputra and Ella Karina was named Google.
Ella said it was her husband who first suggested that they call their second child Google, in reference to the world-famous tech firm.
Believing a child's name to be a prayer in itself, Ella said she and her husband had hoped that the name would inspire their son to become as all-knowing as the ubiquitous search engine itself. "I hope my son will grow up to be a leader who is useful to many others," she said on Friday as quoted by kompas.com. Ella said she and several relatives were initially reluctant to name the newborn Google. However, she said they eventually warmed up to the idea. "At first, I refused to call [our son] Google. But I grew to like the idea after my husband explained to me that the name would inspire our son to become a helpful leader," she said. Ella went on to say that she never cared about outside opinions regarding her son's name. "Many people have criticised our decision, saying that we should name our third child after WhatsApp. I paid no mind to their opinions because they don't understand what our son's name truly means," she added.
