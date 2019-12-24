Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening

A bridge in Kemayoran Urban Forest in Central Jakarta collapsed on Sunday, one day after the park’s opening. Officials are investigating the cause.
PHOTO: Instagram/liputan6
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A bridge in the 22.3-hectare Kemayoran Urban Forest in Central Jakarta has collapsed one day after the park's opening on Saturday.

The middle section of the yellow and blue curved bridge, which spans a man-made lake, was seen partially submerged in the water.

Kemayoran Complex Management Center (PPK) planning director Riski confirmed that the incident had taken place, saying that the bridge was still under construction and had not been used.

"The curved bridged is not yet open to the public," Riski said on Sunday, Antara News Agency reported, adding that on both ends of the bridge, a sign warned visitors not to cross it.

"PPK Kemayoran is very concerned about this incident. However, we are grateful that there were no casualties in the incident," Riski said.

Riski said PPK Kemayoran was investigating the cause of the bridge's collapse but insisted the park was a safe space for recreation.

"The bridge collapsed at around 4 p.m. on Sunday," Pademangan Police Chief Comr. Joko Handoko said.

"We are still investigating the cause of the bridge's collapse," he said.

