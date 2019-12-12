Passengers evacuated after 'rioters' hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station

Police are hunting for six suspects after petrol bombs were thrown at a Hong Kong metro station in the early hours of Thursday, forcing the rail operator to immediately evacuate the area and close the site about 30 minutes early.

The incident came just hours after police arrested a 29-year-old man, and two teenagers, a boy and a girl, in separate incidents involving KMB buses in Kowloon.

The MTR Corporation said black-clad "rioters" hurled petrol bombs at two escalators and a Maxim's Cakes shop at Ngau Tau Kok MTR station in Kowloon at around 1 am. They also vandalised ticket machines and other facilities on the concourse.

"An immediate evacuation and closure were needed at Ngau Tak Kok station," the MTR Corporation wrote in a statement.

"The MTR Corporation expresses strong anger that its rail station has once again been targeted by the attack and malicious vandalism. It strongly condemns these illegal acts."

The suspects fled before police arrived, no one was injured, and rail services resumed as normal this morning.

The MTR Corporation said ‘rioters’ hurled petrol bombs at two escalators at Ngau Tau Kok station. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

On Wednesday evening, police arrested a 16-year-old boy at 8.14 pm on suspicion of pressing the emergency buttons on four KMB buses, forcing them to pull over at the junction of Nathan Road and Argyle Street in Mong Kok.

Officers found a pair of gloves and a hammer on the teenager, who was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an instrument fit for an unlawful purpose.

The boy suffered head injuries during the arrest and a police officer suffered minor hand injuries while subduing the suspect. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Later, a 15-year-old girl and three black-clad men intercepted a KMB vehicle, pressed its emergency button and broke its window in Nathan Road, near the junction with Waterloo Road in Yau Ma Tei.

Officers arrested the girl who fell over trying to escape, her accomplices got away.

According to police, the 29-year-old man tried to stop officers arresting the girl, and after verbal warnings were ignored, police pepper-sprayed the man and arrested him as well.