Passengers injured after Bangkok-bound bus smashes into truck

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Four passengers were severely injured when a Phuket-Bangkok bus careered into a truck that was making a U-turn on a main road in Samut Sakhon early on Tuesday.

Police said the accident happened at a U-turn spot on the Rama II road in Tambon Bang Thorud, Muang district. The air-conditioned bus smashed into a trailer truck being driven by Natthakit Kerdsak, 25.

The bus had 25 people on board, including the driver and conductor. The four who were severely injured were identified as At Chanpan, 42, Sataporn Buaban, 40, Boonlert Kwansri, 34, and Nit Phothiwan, 37, who is a Lao woman.

The truck driver said that he was making a U-turn when he saw the bus approaching at high speed. It failed to stop and ploughed into the middle of his truck.

"
Photo: The Nation/Asia News Network 

ALSO READ: Truck crushes 3-year-old in fatal accident in Thailand

More about

Thailand Accidents
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
iKON&#039;s B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
TV host Ah Xiang caught cheating with Cheryl Hsieh, apology leaves us confused
TV host Ah Xiang caught cheating with Cheryl Hsieh, apology leaves us confused
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Protest against China extradition bill paralyses Hong Kong
Protest against China extradition bill paralyses Hong Kong
$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season
$4.50 durian buffet and other durian buffet promotions to catch this season
1-Altitude guard who fell into pit and died: Family seeking answers
1-Altitude guard who fell into pit and died: Family seeking answers
Five Guys burger chain finally lands in Singapore and we can&#039;t wait
Five Guys burger chain finally lands in Singapore and we can't wait
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Man in gay sex video confesses, says minister not fit to lead Malaysia
Man in gay sex video confesses, says minister not fit to lead Malaysia
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home
Anger mounts in South Korea over young couple who left baby to die at home

LIFESTYLE

16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Good deals must share June 10-16: Free McDonald&#039;s breakfast on Father&#039;s Day and $1 durian hotpot
Free McDonald's breakfast on Father's Day, $1 durian hotpot and other deals
Thai fashion brand Pomelo opens first overseas store in Singapore
Thai fashion brand Pomelo opens first overseas store in Singapore
Sleep habits linked with blood sugar control in diabetes and prediabetes
Sleep habits linked with blood sugar control in diabetes and prediabetes

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

18 play zones at Singapore&#039;s biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best
Casting call made for &#039;American HBO series filming in Singapore&#039; - could it be Westworld?
Casting call made for 'American HBO series filming in Singapore' - could it be Westworld?
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
1 killed, 6 injured in China after flying off glass slide
Japanese man &#039;pushed&#039; onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones
Japanese man 'pushed' onto train tracks because of loud music from headphones

SERVICES