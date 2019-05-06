Passengers on Jakarta MRT only permitted to break fast with water, dates during Ramadan

Passengers observing Ramadan will only be allowed to consume water and dates inside MRT trains to break their fast during the holy month.

"Water has less potential to cause a mess compared to coffee or other flavored drinks, which can leave stains and a sticky floor," PT MRT Jakarta corporate secretary division head M. Kamaluddin told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

"Islam suggests breaking the fast with dates and they will not leave crumbs," he added.

With the decision, a regulation banning the consumption of food inside MRT trains will not be enforced during Ramadan, which is expected to start on Monday.

Kamal added that MRT Jakarta would make announcement to notify passengers when it was time to break the fast and remind passengers that only the consumption of water and dates was permitted inside the trains.