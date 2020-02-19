Passengers talk about life aboard stricken cruise ship

GROWING SENSE OF UNEASE REPORTED ON VESSEL

On Jan 26, Chen Risheng, a magician from Taiwan, flew to the Vietnamese port city of Da Nang before boarding the Diamond Princess cruise liner the next day.

The day before Chen arrived in Vietnam, the vessel had made a port call in Hong Kong, where an 80-year-old man who disembarked was later diagnosed as the city's 14th novel coronavirus pneumonia patient.

A total of 3,711 passengers － including Chen － and crew members on board could have had contact with the patient.

The cruise Chen joined started in Yokohama, Japan, on Jan 20, and the vessel visited the Japanese city of Kagoshima, Hong Kong, Da Nang and Cai Lan in Vietnam, Keelung in Taiwan and Naha, capital of the Japanese prefecture of Okinawa. The liner returned to Yokohama on Feb 3.

After hearing on Feb 1 that the 80-year-old had become infected with the virus, Chen said he began to feel anxious.

"A day earlier, the ship had docked in Keelung. At the time, we hadn't heard that there had been a case of infection. Many passengers disembarked and went sightseeing. Some people who knew that I came from Taiwan asked me to act as their guide. We had a great time.

"After hearing that there had been a case of infection, the atmosphere onboard became tense. I posted a warning on my Facebook account. I also tried to adjust my mindset and told myself to stay optimistic, eat more fruit and drink more water to stay healthy.

Photographers capture the Diamond Princess anchored at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb 7. PHOTO: Reuters

"The captain broadcast daily messages of encouragement to everyone on the ship."

On Feb 3, the vessel returned to waters off Yokohama. The Japanese government issued orders for everyone to remain onboard and for the vessel to be isolated and quarantined for at least two weeks.

Chen said, "I packed all my things on Feb 3 in preparation to leave the ship and return home the next day, but I was told at the last minute that no one could disembark and we all needed to be quarantined until Feb 19."

He said the leg of the cruise he joined was scheduled for Jan 27 to Feb 4, so he only packed essentials for the trip.

"During the quarantine period, I have run out of vitamin C tablets, snacks and contact lenses. Fortunately, I asked a friend to bring me some supplies from Tokyo. He drove to Yokohama and asked workers at the port to help deliver them to my cabin," Chen said.

He added that crew members deliver meals and water to passengers every day.

"They also provide supplies of alcohol disinfectant, face masks and thermometers. Passengers take their temperature each day and report if they have a fever. My temperature is 36.8 deg C, which is normal. But I have still been anxious, especially when checking my phone every morning and seeing dozens of new cases on the ship."

Taiwan magician Chen Risheng. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, as of Tuesday, the number of infections on the ship had risen to 542 and laboratory kits had been used to test 2,404 people for novel coronavirus pneumonia.

Japan has the largest confirmed cluster of cases outside China. As of Monday, all confirmed cases and a small number of elderly passengers had been transferred to hospitals.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the rapidly rising number of infections on the Diamond Princess has raised questions about whether the isolation and quarantine orders imposed on the vessel have been effective.

"The case of the Diamond Princess is highly instructive for us to gain more understanding of the novel coronavirus, but for now, it seems that keeping suspected contacts in the same space requires more stringent management measures.

"Ideally, as soon as the first case of infection was discovered, people should have disembarked immediately and confirmed cases should have been sent to the hospital. Others should have been quarantined according to their symptoms," Zeng said.

But in practice, this is not easy.

A Valentine's Day dinner for two on the ship. PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

The Diamond Princess is a United Kingdom vessel owned and operated by Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of the United States company Carnival Corporation. It is mainly used for voyages in Asia during summer in the northern hemisphere.

Huang Huang, a research fellow at the China Tourism Academy, said it is an unwritten rule that cruises operate under a flag of convenience, meaning that a vessel is registered in a country other than its home nation for purposes of lower taxation and more-lenient regulations. Most are registered in Panama or Bermuda.

"The case of the Diamond Princess highlights the pitfalls inherent in the cruise industry," Huang said. "All seems OK until an unexpected event like this occurs... which is harming the interests of tourists. The problem should be dealt with properly, for the industry's sustainable development."

Some Japanese media reports said the decision to keep the ship at sea was prompted by concerns over the safety of the public and the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to start on July 24.

"In an ideal situation, passengers and crew should have left the ship and been quarantined as soon as possible," Huang said, adding that Japan had been reluctant to take such a high risk.

A bus leaves a terminal with US passengers from the ship. PHOTO: Reuters

On Jan 30, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Cai Qinghong, a partner at Beijing Merits & Tree Law Offices, said, "Under such circumstances, Japan has the right to refuse entry of the Diamond Princess according to the International Health Regulations."

She said that when a vessel is in international waters, the responsibility for operating it rests with the country where it is registered, which in the Diamond Princess' case is the UK.

"Japan can legally keep those onboard in quarantine if this is a necessary step to curb the spread of the virus. But a further assessment is required of whether this is a proper course of action, based on Japanese laws and the situation in port."

Passengers on the vessel have an obligation to abide by the measures taken by the Japanese government and the cruise company, and should not leave the ship without permission, Cai said.

In statement issued on Tuesday, Sylvie Briand, director of pandemic and epidemic diseases at the WHO, said the organisation is working very closely with the Japanese authorities regarding the Diamond Princess.

"We need to make sure that we focus on our objective, our public health objective, which is to contain the virus, and not to contain the people, and making sure that we have the right balance between the health of the population in Japan and other countries, but also the health of the people currently on this boat," she said.

According to Japanese media reports, it is estimated that people from more than 50 countries and regions are on the Diamond Princess. A number of countries, including the United States, Canada, Italy and South Korea, have evacuated their citizens from the ship.