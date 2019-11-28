Patient in Hong Kong hospital dies after medical tube wrongly inserted into his lung

A handout photo of Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Ng Kang-chung
South China Morning Post

A Hong Kong patient died in a medical blunder when a special tube used for feeding him and taking medicine to his stomach through the nose was wrongly inserted into his lung.

The incident took place at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in Tai Po.

The hospital reported to the public the "sentinel event" on Wednesday.

The male patient, who suffered swallowing difficulties and desaturation - the condition of a low blood oxygen concentration - was transferred from Tai Po Hospital to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment and feeding via nasogastric tube - a tube passed into the stomach via nose for use for nutritional support.

In the afternoon of November 23, the patient somehow pulled out the nasogastric tube by himself, said a hospital spokeswoman.

She would not speculate why the patient had pulled out the tube. The spokeswoman also declined to reveal the man's age and medical history, citing patient privacy.

But she stressed that after the tube was reinserted, an X-ray examination was performed and the patient's gastric juices were also tested for acidity in accordance with the prevailing protocol.

"No abnormalities were detected," said the spokeswoman.

Nasogastric tube feeding was restarted on the same night and in the early hours of November 24. But the patent subsequently developed cardiac arrest and had to be sent to the intensive care unit after resuscitation by clinical staff.

It was at this stage that the earlier X-ray results were reviewed and it was found that the nasogastric tube was inserted into the patient's left lung.

The patient's condition deteriorated and he died on Tuesday.

The case has been referred to the coroner for further follow-up.

"The hospital is deeply saddened by the incident. The hospital has met with the patient's family to offer its apologies and explain the incident," said the spokeswoman.

In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital said: "The hospital is highly concerned about the incident and has reported to the Hospital Authority head office … A root cause analysis investigation will be conducted to look into the incident."

The investigation report will be submitted to the head office in eight weeks, according to the hospital.

The spokeswoman declined to say how many medical staff members were involved in the blunder or if any of them had been suspended or put off-duty after the incident. "We aim to review the work flow to see what did go wrong and how this could be improved."

"The hospital will maintain close communication with the patient's family, explain the investigation findings and provide them with available assistance," said the spokeswoman.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Hospitals Medical negligence dead patients Hong Kong

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
SEA Games: Philippines organisers face criticism over venues with viral photos
SEA Games: Philippines organisers face criticism over venues with viral photos
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES