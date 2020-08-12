Pattaya petrol pump employee makes off with a small fortune

The owner of a petrol station in Pattaya reported on Monday (Aug 10) that an employee had disappeared with more than Bt350,000 (S$1,500) in cash.

Angsawee Phaisanchotisakul, 46, operator of an Esso petrol pump, told police that she had given Bt358,839 to Sumet Sriheran, 23, and instructed him to deposit it in the bank.

She added that there was still no sign of the money in her account, and that Sumet could not be contacted.

Meanwhile, Siriporn Wongpranam, 30, the petrol station's manager, said Sumet had taken off with her motorcycle instead of his own.

Police said they have worked out the suspect's escape route and are tracking him down.