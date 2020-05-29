Payment of cash handouts to over 250,000 Thai farmers stuck due to lack of account numbers

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has announced that it is not able to provide assistance funds to 256,802 farmers because they have failed to provide their account number when registering for aid via the https://www.เยียวยาเกษตรกร.com website.

The Agriculture Ministry has provided the bank with funds for almost 6 million farmers, who are entitled to payments of Bt5,000 (S$222) per month for three months as part of the government’s Rao Mai Thing Kan (we won’t leave anyone behind) scheme.

The bank has issued a notice calling on farmers who have registered to ensure they have provided all the pertinent information, otherwise, they may lose the opportunity to get government assistance.

Meanwhile, 20,177 farmers have filed appeals in relation to their aid money from May 19 to 27.

Of the cases, the Department of Agriculture Extension is responsible for 18,242, the Department of Livestock Development 1,308, the Department of Fisheries 377, Rubber Authority of Thailand 209, the Office of Cane and Sugar Board 32, the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture six and the Excise Department three.

So far, only 774 of the cases have been solved, 18,062 are under consideration, while 1,341 cases have been forwarded to the committee tasked with approving payments.

Between May 15 and 27, Bt28.603 billion had been transferred to the farmers, while on May 27, BAAC paid Bt2.494 billion to 498,925 farmers.