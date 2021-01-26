Peculiar pattern appears on frozen lake in Japan

A snowy landscape has blanketed the Kuju Mountains, which extend from the city of Taketa, Oita Prefecture, to the town of Kokonoe. The surface of Lake Miike, located near the summit of the highest mountain in Kyushu, Mt. Nakadake (1,791 metres), has frozen over, creating a peculiar pattern in the ice.

This is a natural phenomenon seen almost every year, and visitors can enjoy strolls along the lake’s frozen surface. Hikers have also been seen riding on sleds or taking commemorative photos.

The weather can be fickle in winter, so it is extremely important for visitors to adequately confirm the mountain’s conditions before visiting, according to Hokkein Onsen Sanso, a hot spring resort in Taketa.

“We’d like our visitors to enjoy the wintry mountain after making sure all proper preparations have been made,” said a resort official.