Pedestrians shocked at pony taking a stroll in New Taipei

TAIPEI — New Taipei City citizens were met with a funny scene on Thursday (Nov 26) when a man took his pet pony out for a stroll.

The photo posted on Facebook was captioned: “What kind of breed is this dog?”

The odd scene showed a pony on a lead being led onto a busy street by his owner, who was riding his scooter.

The social media user added that the pony appeared very well-trained and waited patiently for the light to turn green.

Social media users were shocked after a photo of a man riding a scooter while walking his pet pony made its rounds on Facebook.

PHOTO: Facebook/新·路上觀察學院

He observed that once the light changed, the owner kept the scooter speed at 30 kilometres per hour so that the pony could trot comfortably beside him.

The post immediately attracted the attention of other netizens, with some joking that the owner probably wanted to add 'horsepower' to his ride.

Others poked fun at the pony’s short legs and replied that its 'breed' is probably a long-haired dachshund.

However, many also voiced concern for the safety of the animal and other vehicles on the road, questioning whether the 'horse-walk' was legal.