Penang Bridge crash: Hairdresser charged with reckless driving and causing death

BUKIT MERTAJAM - The car driver who was involved in an accident with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a student that plunged into the sea at Penang Bridge last month has been charged at the magistrate's court here Monday (Feb 11).

M. Vaitheswaran, 21, is accused with driving recklessly and causing the death of Moey Yun Peng, 20, at KM4.0 on the bridge towards Prai direction at about 3am on Jan 20.

The charge under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries a maximum of 10 years' jail and a maximum fine of RM20,000 (S$6,669) or both upon conviction.

Vaitheswaran pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During mitigation, DPP Yusaini Amir Abd Karim proposed for RM10,000 bail but Vaitheswaran's lawyer S. Parameswaran asked for RM5,000 bail instead as his client was no longer working as a hairdresser and his father is an electrician with a monthly income of RM2,500 to support the family.

Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap then set RM7,000 bail with one surety and ordered for Vaitheswaran's driving licence to be suspended until the case is over.

She also ordered for Vaitheswaran to report to the nearest police station monthly and fixed March 18 for mention of the case.

In the incident, the SUV driven by Moey, a private college student, plunged into the sea after a vehicle collided with it at Penang Bridge.

Moey's body was found strapped to the driver's seat after the vehicle was retrieved from the sea three days later.