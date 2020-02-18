Philippine airport syndicate has sweet deal for Chinese nationals looking to work illegally

A syndicate at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport is providing priority entry into the Philippines for Chinese nationals who bribe immigration officials with wads of cash, a senator revealed on Monday.

The group operates with such impunity that it uses tabulated payrolls to track income and how much should go to individual immigration agents.

The cash is openly distributed in neat envelopes arranged in boxes.

According to senator Risa Hontiveros, who presented CCTV footage and testimony from an unnamed whistle-blower, the syndicate charged 10,000 pesos (S$275) per client and might have raked in 1 billion pesos in the past few years.

She called the officials involved "traitors to the country".

In response to Hontiveros' presentation, Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval told media that bureau chief Jaime Monte was "deeply alarmed" and had ordered "a full-blown investigation".

Hontiveros presented the findings as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by her senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality.

The committee has been looking at sex trafficking linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos), companies based in the Southeast Asian nation that target citizens of China, where gambling is illegal.

When Philipine President Rodrigo Duterte came to power in 2016, his administration opened the doors to Pogos, expecting them to earn the country billions.

Instead, activists and NGOs say Pogos have served as an entry point for Chinese crime syndicates and hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals who fly in as "tourists" but go on to work illegally for the gambling firms.

In a handout photo, pogos are companies based in the Philippines that target citizens of China, where gambling is illegal.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Government raids in the past year have unearthed scores of Pogos operating without registration or permits.

The few that are registered, tax officials told a senate hearing last week, have not paid any taxes and owe the Philippine government 50 billion pesos.

Pogos have also been linked to a drastic surge in crimes involving Chinese nationals: gambling, kidnapping, drugs and prostitution.

Hontiveros' committee has been checking how Chinese syndicates have been bringing in not just illegal Pogo employees but also Chinese sex workers to cater to the employees.

The Duterte administration made it easy for Chinese nationals to enter the Philippines through a "visa upon arrival" scheme.

Hontiveros, however, said the operation run by the Manila airport syndicate went beyond this.

In a typical operation, Chinese visitors obtain a tourist visa on the mainland then pay a special "service fee" before flying to Manila.