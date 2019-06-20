Philippine drug war deaths pile up as Duterte admits losing control

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
PHOTO: AFP
Jeoffrey Maitem
South China Morning Post

Philippine police commanders on Wednesday revealed that 1,600 people had been killed in the past six months in the war on drugs, with the latest figures coming just days after President Rodrigo Duterte admitted having lost control of the crackdown.

The latest figures from the Philippine National Police brings the official death count to more than 6,600.

It immediately prompted campaigners to demand a full investigation into Duterte's crackdown, which human rights groups claim may be responsible for as many as 30,000 deaths when vigilante deaths are included.

Last week, Duterte appeared to admit losing control of the crackdown, saying the Philippines was being "swallowed by narcotics". "Drugs, I cannot control, son of a b**** even if I ordered the deaths of these idiots," he said.

The last set of data provided by authorities came in December last year, when the fatality count had just passed 5,000 deaths. National Police spokesman Colonel Bernard Banac said "at least" 1,600 further deaths had occurred between January and May this year, and that most of these targets had been resisting arrest.

"The increase was due to suspects putting up armed resistance to operatives," Banac said when asked what was behind an apparent uptick in the rate of deaths.

He said 49 police officers had died during that time, while 144 had been injured during legitimate operations nationwide.

He also said that police investigations did not end when suspects were killed: "It does not mean that just because they died in police operations, we will not investigate it.

"As much as possible, no one should die in our anti-drug operations," he added.

Banac cautioned that the latest figures had not been cross-checked with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) called for urgent scrutiny of the drug war killings.

HRW researcher Carlos Conde said the increasing number of deaths during so-called legitimate police anti-drug operations cried out for a full investigation by either The Hague-based International Criminal Court or the UN Human Rights Council.

"The claim by the police that all these deaths are the result of the suspects fighting back is not credible," he said. "UN member states should not let another session of the Human Rights Council go by without adopting measures that will put serious human rights violations in the Philippines under scrutiny."

Duterte, 74, who withdrew the Philippines from the International Criminal Court, is currently facing two murder complaints before the ICC.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about

PHILIPPINES Rodrigo Duterte Drugs
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Guy meets random stranger whose life story shames all of us
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: &#039;We don&#039;t hate him, he doted on her&#039;
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: 'We don't hate him, he doted on her'
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Bus driver intervenes when blind woman with guide dog blocked from boarding
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Singapore Airlines beaten to world&#039;s best airline award by Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways
K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway

LIFESTYLE

5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
5 simple ways to prevent your child from secretly bullying other kids in school
5 simple ways to prevent your child from secretly bullying other kids in school

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train

SERVICES