Philippine immigration slammed for letting suspected Chinese drug smuggler in and out of country

MANILA - A Chinese national, who allegedly facilitated the smuggling of 1.8 billion pesos (S$47.6 million) worth of crystal methamphetamine, was able to fly in and out of the Philippines despite being on the Interpol watch list, Senator Panfilo Lacson has said.

The drugs were seized by the authorities at the port of Manila two months ago.

In a privilege speech, a visibly incensed Mr Lacson said that Xu Zhijian, who also used the name Jacky Co, was in the country to personally monitor the shipment of 276kg of crystal methamphetamine, also known as shabu. The drugs were recovered by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at the Manila International Container Terminal on March 22.

Mr Lacson said that Xu, regarded as "among the wanted personalities in China" and a subject of the Interpol's list of suspected criminals, flew to Vietnam via Singapore on April 3, or two weeks after the contraband was seized.