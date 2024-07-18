Philippine Marcos' approval, trust ratings dip: Poll

MANILA — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's approval and trust ratings slightly dropped as he entered his third year in office, according to independent opinion pollster Pulse Asia.

His approval and trust ratings in the survey conducted from June 17 to 24 were two points lower at 53 per cent and five points lower at 52 per cent than the scores he received in a poll in March. They compare with Vice President Sara Duterte's approval rating, which rose two points to 69 per cent from March and trust rating of 71 per cent.

The survey of 2,400 respondents was the first since Marcos and Duterte's political alliance — which brought them into power in 2022 — collapsed after Duterte resigned from the cabinet and another key post on June 19.

Duterte, daughter of Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, remains vice president.

Sara Duterte said last month her father and two bothers plan to run in the senate election in 2025, setting the stage for a political showdown between the Marcos and Duterte political dynasties.

