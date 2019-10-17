Philippine minister lashes out over South China Sea map in Abominable film

The Philippines' foreign minister on Wednesday called for a cut to a scene in Abominable, a DreamWorks animated film that shows China's unilaterally declared "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea.

The U-shaped line is a feature used on Chinese maps to illustrate its claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including areas claimed by other countries.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr said the scene showing the map should be cut, and people should not only refuse to watch the film, but boycott the entire company.

"Of course they should cut out the offending scene which will show our displeasure better than if we unconstitutionally ban it as some suggest," Locsin said on Twitter.

On Monday, Vietnam pulled the movie from cinemas over the scene showing the map.

Locsin said the Philippine film regulator should replace the scene with "a hectoring lecture", while calling on movie fans to shun the production company altogether.

"For me, call a universal boycott of all DreamWorks productions from here on," he said.