Philippine Palace confirms existence of 'Oust-Duterte plot'

MANILA, Philippines - Malacañang confirmed Monday that the "Oust-Duterte plot "matrix, which was published in the Manila Times, was the same information the Palace was supposed to release today.

The matrix has linked media organisations and journalists to the destabilization efforts against President Duterte and his administration.

"The source of that (matrix) is from the Office of the President, from the President himself. I don't know how he got one, but it's coming from the President," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

The media groups tagged as destabilizers were Vera Files, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) and Rappler.

The National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL) was also included in the matrix.

Photo: Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asked if the government would file charges against those in the matrix, Panelo said no, unless they do "overt acts."

"Eh basta lumabag na sila. Pag meron na silang overt acts to bring down this government, that's a different story (If they violate the law. If they carry out covert acts to bring down this government)," he said.

"Pero kung ito ito lang muna, eh dati dati naman nilang pinagagagawa ito eh hindi naman sila nagsa-succeed (But with this, they have been doing this, but they don't succeed), But the public has the right to know. They have to know," he added.