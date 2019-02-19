Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary: I will kill anyone who asks for a birth certificate

MANILA, Philippines - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has warned to "kill" anyone who asks for a birth certificate as a requirement for passport renewal.

Locsin made the statement on Tuesday after a netizen asked whether birth certificate is still needed for renewal of passport.

"Sir @teddyboylocsin kailangan pa rin po ba ng birth certificate pag nag parenew ng passport? Salamat po," the netizen's tweet read.

"Hindi. Putangina. Not for passport renewal. If anyone asks you, tell me who and I will fucking kill him/her," Locsin tweeted in reply.

on Twitter Hindi. Putangina. Not for passport renewal. If anyone asks you, tell me who and I will fucking kill him/her. https://t.co/eumJnUPceN — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) February 18, 2019

Locsin removed the birth certificate requirement for passport renewal through Department Order (DO) 03-2019 issued last month.

The order, however, only covers regular renewal of passports and not the following cases: first-time passport applications; renewal applications for lost and mutilated passports; renewal requiring changes in the passport entries; renewal of old brown and green passports bearing no complete middle name; and applicants included in DFA's watchlist.

