Philippines police chief relieved for verbal, physical assault on policewoman

MANILA, Philippines - The director of the Eastern Police District was temporarily relieved from his post for physical and verbal abuse of a policewoman on May 12, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director said on Wednesday.

In a statement, NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said EPD director Brig. Gen. Christopher Tambungan confronted policewoman Cpl. April Santiago upon arriving at a police community precinct in San Juan at around 7pm in a car.

During the confrontation, Tambungan allegedly struck Santiago on the head. He also allegedly opened the car's door and hit the victim while verbally abusing her.

Tambungan allegedly got mad at Santiago for her failure to help him in a task.

Eleazar said he received this report only on Tuesday because Santiago could not file a complaint due to fear that "she might get reprimanded."