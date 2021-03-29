Philippines' renewed coronavirus lockdown in Manila likely to sharpen criticism of government's response to pandemic

The Philippines on Saturday (March 27) ordered more than 25 million people in and around Manila into a coronavirus lockdown, reimposing the restrictions of last year as the Philippines logged a record 9,595 new Covid-19 cases and active infections rose to 118,122.

The renewed restrictions are likely to sharpen criticism of the government’s response to the pandemic. The government for its part has sought to blame “pandemic fatigue” and emerging variants of the disease, including one from Hong Kong.

The enhanced community quarantine will last seven days from Monday (March 29) until Easter Sunday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, citing the recommendation of the country’s coronavirus task force, which has been widely blamed for mismanaging the pandemic response.

An “intensified house-to-house search for those who have symptoms” will be conducted, Roque said. Curfews will be reimposed from 6pm until 5am in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the neighbouring provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

The country’s major institutions, such as Congress, the judiciary, the Philippine National Police, the armed forces and the Catholic Church, previously announced their own lockdowns.

The total number of active infections has more than tripled since Feb 26, and more than half of active infections have been recorded in the NCR. It is the worst spike in the Philippines since the strict lockdown was imposed on Metropolitan Manila and the same four provinces on March 15 last year.

Earlier this year, the worst of the pandemic appeared to be behind the Philippines. On Jan 26, daily infections had dropped to 908, leading to eased restrictions on gyms, mall-shopping, cinemas, indoor dining and tourism.

A week before the March 15 anniversary of the lockdown, which health secretary Francisco Duque called “the longest among the countries in the world”, the Duterte administration publicly congratulated itself.

Aaditya Mattoo, the World Bank chief economist for East Asia and Pacific, was less impressed by the government’s pandemic response.

“The Philippines has been less successful in the region in transitioning away from shutdowns to a more efficient containment strategy,” he said on Friday, adding that “the tough response has imposed a big cost on the economy without delivering a commensurate benefit in terms of containment of the disease”.

Public Anxiety

The government last year became the target of public anger after politicians and well-connected individuals were allowed privileged access to testing. Now, criticism has been directed at politicians who have avoided the queue for vaccinations and who have started campaigning for next year’s elections.

Five mayors and an actor have been ordered to explain to the interior and local governments secretary how they received the vaccine despite not being health care workers. One of them, Imelda Marcos’s nephew Alfred Romualdez, argued he wanted to “boost” public confidence in vaccines.

Alongside the growing pressure on health secretary Duque and the coronavirus task force to resign, there has also been heightened anxiety among the public.

According to polling firm Pulse Asia, 94 per cent of 2,400 adults surveyed between Feb 22 and March 3 expressed concern about either themselves or a family member becoming infected.

Manila Metro resident Elpidio Odulio Jnr contracted the virus in March last year and was hospitalised.

“We are being very cautious because of the new variant and I could get reinfected,” he said.

When he celebrated his 65th birthday in February with his four children and seven grandchildren, everybody wore masks and observed one-metre social distancing. His daughter, a wedding planner, has resumed her business with one major difference.

All guests and suppliers must be tested early on the day of the wedding. During one ceremony, when the photographer and crew tested positive, they were immediately sent home and replaced. “People adjust,” said Odulio’s wife, Carmen.

Another man, who asked to remain anonymous, works in one of Metro Manila’s city halls. “I think [the lockdown] is needed,” he said, recalling how one of his colleagues tested positive for the virus after attending an office birthday celebration unmasked. While he was masked, he removed his mask to eat cake and has therefore been quarantined since March 23.

PANDEMIC FATIGUE

Dr Gerardo Legaspi, director of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), which is the main Covid-19 referral centre for severe cases, earlier this month warned of a surge in cases and noted variants clustered around Manila’s airport.

He blamed the rise in infections on these variants and on “pandemic fatigue”, suggesting people had reverted to “trying to live their normal lives and forgetting about the health protocols”.

The Philippine’s health care system has been increasingly overwhelmed, with PGH spokesman Jonas del Rosario saying the hospital had been full for the last two weeks and “some [health care workers] are quite tired, some are sick, some in quarantine”.

Dr Claro Antonio, an internist at Providence Hospital, told the GMA Network the privately run facility had run out of the experimental drugs used to treat Covid-19, remdesivir and tocilizumab, as well as mechanical ventilators and high-flow nasal cannulas.

On Friday (March 26), Sorsogon governor Francis Escudero urged the government to acknowledge its mistakes, noting that the Philippines’ new cases exceeded the rest of Southeast Asia combined.

“Faced with the same variants and lockdown fatigue, our neighbours in Southeast Asia must be doing something right that we are not,” Escudero said.

However, the government has been unwilling to acknowledge any such shortcomings. Instead, Duque last week blamed the latest spike on “the Hong Kong variant [which] remains the most common lineage, equivalent to 23.5 per cent” of 4,310 samples from infected patients tested as of March 19.

He added that the UK variant accounted for only 5 per cent and the South African variant 4 per cent, while one sample was positive for the Brazilian variant.

He made no mention of a Philippine variant which Japanese health authorities said they found in a male traveller from Manila on March 13.

“I haven’t previously heard about a ‘Hong Kong variant’ and I’m not sure what is being referred to,” said Dr Benjamin John Cowling, head of the epidemiology and biostatistics division of the University of Hong Kong’s School of Public Health.

Dr Edsel Salvana, an infectious disease specialist and molecular biologist, suggested Duque was referring to the B. 1.1.63 variant “mostly found in HK and China”.However, Cowling said: “I don’t think anyone else has been calling it the ‘Hong Kong variant’.”

Dr Benjamin Co, a Filipino infectious disease specialist and clinical pharmacologist, agreed with Cowling, noting that a study published by Lancet on March 23 had stated that: “The lineage B. 1.1.63 was newly introduced into Hong Kong, and was most closely related to viral genomes of travellers from the Philippines in late June.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.