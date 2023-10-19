Philippines sees no current, future engagements with Taiwan: Military chief

MANILA — The Philippines has no military engagements with Taiwan and it does not see future engagements with the democratically-governed island, Manila's armed forces chief Romeo Brawner told foreign correspondents on Thursday (Oct 19).

The Philippines sees risk of conflict over Taiwan as a major concern amid geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States.

The military is ready for any eventuality, though it has not monitored reports on any intended attacks on Taiwan in particular, Brawner said.

The Philippine military has put up a naval detachment in the country's northernmost island of Mavulis, 150 km from the southern tip of Taiwan, where 150,000 Filipinos live and work.

The Philippines adheres to the One China Policy, and also has ties with Taipei, with its Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan serving as a de facto embassy.

