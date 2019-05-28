The Philippines vows to return 25 tonnes of trash dumped by Hong Kong

Environmental activists, belonging to the waste and pollution watch group EcoWaste coalition, protest outside the Canadian embassy in Manila on May 21, 2019, to push the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speed up the removal of their garbage out of Manila and Subic Ports.

The Philippines has vowed to immediately send back to Hong Kong 25 tonnes of trash dumped in the Southeast Asian nation, officials said Monday, in an effort to change its status as the world's third largest ocean polluter.

John Simon, deputy customs collector for the Northern Mindanao region, told reporters that the trash from Hong Kong - about 25,610kg of crushed electronic materials - was shipped by Hin Yuen Tech Env Limited and was consigned to Crowd Win Industrial Limited of Pasay City.

The trash, he said, arrived at the Mindanao Container Terminal in the southern Philippines' Misamis Oriental province on January 2, but was only discovered on May 22.

"We're sending the s*** back," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr said in a May 25 tweet, adding that the country had stopped accepting foreign trash under the Duterte administration.

The latest scandal comes as Manila is locked in a separate bilateral row with Canada over rubbish.

President Rodrigo Duterte two weeks ago ordered the recall of the Philippines' ambassador and consuls from Ottawa after failing to get Canada to take back 100 containers filled with about 2,500 tonnes of household waste - including plastic bottles, bags and used adult diapers - that were shipped between 2014 to 2015.