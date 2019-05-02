This photo shoot screams poverty porn

Can it be a general rule for photographers to not be insensitive when thinking of concepts for shoots? Because this Facebook photo set by 7AM Rant is poverty porn at its finest.

The album titled "Grungy" features a model wearing tattered clothing, grease on her arms, and her hair in disarray. She was shot at junk yards and posing with a white sack as if she was a street kid. There were also shots where she's begging on the street and getting change from a taxi driver.

Tell me, what is so "grungy" about using impoverished communities as a backdrop and the people as props to low-key sexualise a photo shoot? This isn't art, it's poverty porn - meaning it exploits poor people's conditions for the sake of generating sympathetic reaction or clout.

Netizens were also furious over this insensitive display.

on Twitter Today in The Audacity of Some People: using poverty as a shoot concept ????



ALSO, WHY ARE SOME PEOPLE DEFENDING THIS?????? pic.twitter.com/29drKslBvE — Gendry-ck Lamar (@KIRiosityy) May 1, 2019

on Twitter Gaano kadisconnectd sa reality

1) to choose this as a concept

2) that not once in this hours worth of shoot did you not realize that maybe this is distasteful

3) to think that aestheticizing poverty is okay

4) that u thought u can get away with this unscathed https://t.co/TJSJ9ZdSxt — Aris (@ChismisNiAris) May 2, 2019

