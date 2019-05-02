Careers

This photo shoot screams poverty porn

PHOTO: Facebook/7AM Rant
Jacqueline Arias
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
May 02, 2019

Can it be a general rule for photographers to not be insensitive when thinking of concepts for shoots? Because this Facebook photo set by 7AM Rant is poverty porn at its finest.

The album titled "Grungy" features a model wearing tattered clothing, grease on her arms, and her hair in disarray. She was shot at junk yards and posing with a white sack as if she was a street kid. There were also shots where she's begging on the street and getting change from a taxi driver.

Tell me, what is so "grungy" about using impoverished communities as a backdrop and the people as props to low-key sexualise a photo shoot? This isn't art, it's poverty porn - meaning it exploits poor people's conditions for the sake of generating sympathetic reaction or clout.

"Grungy" Model: Anj Thank You Mommy Lydia . . . . /7AMRant /RantEveryday /Grungy /Anj

Posted by 7AM Rant on Tuesday, 30 April 2019

Netizens were also furious over this insensitive display.

How about you? What are your thoughts on this?

