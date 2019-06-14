Photos of 75-year-old college student in Philippines go viral

MANILA - Netizens showed their support for a 75-year-old Political Science student from the PHINMA University of Pangasinan, Dagupan City, after his photos went viral on Monday, June 10.

In a Facebook post, netizen Christian Monses shared his realisations after meeting Benjamin Naoe, his senior citizen schoolmate.

"Age doesn't matter in terms of pursuing your degree," wrote Monses.

He said that he was inspired when he met 'Lolo' whom he described as still energetic, funny and who can still climb a flight of stairs to the 3rd floor of their building despite his old age.

Monses then urged his fellow students to take Lolo Benjamin's story as their inspiration especially in their studies.

As of writing, the post garnered more than 11,000 reactions and 6,000 shares on Facebook.