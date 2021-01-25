Phuket eases lockdown measures to attract tourists during Chinese New Year

Phuket Governor Narong Woonsiew said on Friday that the provincial communicable disease committee had approved relaxation of lockdown measures as no new cases had been reported in the province for 29 days since the new wave of Covid-19.

“Travellers from other provinces will not have to get their ID cards scanned before entering Phuket, but they still need to undergo thermo-scanning, checking in via MorChana application and pre-registering at the website www.gophuget.com before entering the province either by land, air, or sea channels,” he said.

“People from 28 provinces declared as red zone by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration due to the high number of infections, will not need to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine before entering Phuket,” he added.

“However, those travelling from provinces in dark-red zones, namely Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Trad and Chanthaburi, where the number of infections is very high, would need to enter mandatory quarantine.”

The governor added that the easing of lockdown measures was aimed at helping boost Phuket’s economy which relies mostly on tourism.

“As the Chinese New Year festival [starting Feb 12] is drawing near, we hope to regain some of the tourists to help hotel entrepreneurs and those in related industries get back on their feet,” he said.

Other disease prevention measures announced by the Ministry of Public Health would still be strictly enforced in the province, the governor added.

Since the new outbreak was reported in Thailand in December, Phuket has found only three confirmed cases in the province from a family who had visited a big-bike festival on Koh Lanta in Krabi province on Dec 11. All patients had been treated, cured of Covid-19 and been discharged.