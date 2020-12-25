Phuket runs out of face masks amid new wave of Covid-19 infections

Phuket has been hit by a shortage of face masks after one local was diagnosed with Covid-19 in this new wave of infections.

Several social media users have posted complaints about the shortage and the fact that the price of masks has suddenly shot up.

On Thursday, the owner of a pharmacy in Muang district said many customers had showed up to purchase masks but he had none in stock.

"Suppliers are refusing to take new orders, saying all their stock in hand has already been bought up. They say they will be ready for new orders in January," he said.

The Phuket Tourist Association said it has visited some six pharmacies in the province and none had masks in stock.

On Wednesday, Phuket governor Narong Woonsiew said this shortage of medical masks was a problem that had to be solved immediately. He said his office has received complaints on this issue and he has ordered an investigation.