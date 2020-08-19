Pigs run amok, bringing traffic to a standstill on Chiang Mai road

Two pigs cut loose from their drift being transported in a pickup and ran helter-skelter on Tuesday (August 18), resulting in traffic chaos at an intersection near Chiang Mai Government Centre.

The incident was reported to Changpuak Police Station and police officers were sent to catch the two pigs that were running around the intersection, causing a heavy traffic jam.

They spent an hour before the pigs were captured and put back into the pickup.

The pickup driver said that he might have put too many pigs together, giving them a chance to escape. He thanked the police for their help.