Pitched battles on campuses as Hong Kong police warn of 'total breakdown'

At one point during the night, the Post observed protesters lobbing petrol bombs almost every minute behind their umbrella shields, as return shots of tear gas and rubber bullets punctuated the air and clouds of smoke blanketed the area.

Across the city, there were other scenes of destruction similar to Monday's violence - one of the worst days during a political crisis now in its sixth month - as a clearly overwhelmed police force accused protesters of bringing the city to the "brink of a total breakdown".

In the evening, at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, next door to City University, protesters broke in, smashing glass panes and setting fire to a large Christmas tree in the atrium.

In Mong Kok, once again a favourite night-time location for radicals to take on police, water cannons were deployed and multiple rounds of tear gas fired, as shops shuttered early.

The Hospital Authority said that, as of midnight, 51 people had been sent to hospital with unrest-related injuries. Among them, one man was in serious condition at Prince of Wales Hospital. Thirty-one of them were stable, 16 had been discharged and three were still waiting to be seen.

Eight publicly funded universities plus the Open University, Hang Seng University, Shue Yan University and the Vocational Training Council said they would continue to suspend classes and exams on Wednesday.

Throughout Tuesday, public buses and MTR train services were severely disrupted. At least 10 train stations were closed, while a train on the East Rail line had to stop after it hit a bike and other objects thrown onto the tracks.

Passengers, including a pregnant woman, a disabled man and an elderly woman with a breathing aid, had to walk the last 100 metres (330 feet) of the track to get to the station. No one was injured in the incident.

At a news briefing in the morning, before a meeting with her Executive Council, the city's embattled leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said it was "extremely selfish" for demonstrators to aim at paralysing Hong Kong.

She insisted that the government would not announce the suspension of school classes, even though some schools had decided not to hold them on Tuesday.

"Internet users wanted to create the effect that Hong Kong has stopped running. If the government is stopping our daily activities, we would be falling into their trap," she said.

Lam said the government would do its best to make sure district council elections are held as scheduled on November 24, after a group of 125 people, including former officials, issued a joint statement calling for the reassurance.

Police condemned the arson and vandalism by radicals across the city.