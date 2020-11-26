Plasma extracted from Covid-19 patients can effectively fight new infections: Thai virologist

Thai Red Cross has converted more plasma taken from Covid-19 patients into more than 600 bottles of serum for the treatment of new patients.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, an expert virologist at Chulalongkorn University, told the press on Wednesday that the serum has proved to be very effective.

“About 10 days ago, the serum was used to treat a patient who tested positive in alternative state quarantine facility. The Swiss national had severe pneumonia and low oxygen levels. When the patient’s condition became severe, doctors decided to inject him with the serum twice a day. The patient rapidly started showing signs of improvement, so we believe the plasma is very effective,” said Dr Yong.

He added that Thai Red Cross has turned half of the stored plasma into more than 600 2cc bottles of concentrated serum that can be stored for up to three years, compared to normal plasma that can be stored for no more than one year.

“Plasma obtained from people who have recovered from the disease is packed with antibodies. However, it needs to be extracted when the patient has severe symptoms and the immune system has not taken over,” Dr Yong said.

